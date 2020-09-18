Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Sept. 14, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Roberta Twomey, 71, 162B High St., Newburyport; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, generally continued for a year, $50 Victim Witness Fund; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year, no contact and no abuse of victim; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Savhanna Dealmeida, 25, 19 Depot Way., Rowley; uttering a counterfeit note, generally continued for six months, stay away from Family Restaurant; possession of a counterfeit note and larceny under $1,200, both generally continued for six months (Salisbury).
Susan J. Lavoie, 61, 17 Pike St., Salisbury; assault and battery on a person over 60 or disabled, dismissed (Salisbury).
Siobhan S. Tetreault, 40, 3 Wings Court, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $50 court costs (Newburyport).
Joseph W. Santucci, 36, 24A Lock St., Nashua, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for a year, $300 court costs (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Dominic LaFave, 21, 19 Mason Court, Amesbury; assault and battery, admission to sufficient facts, one year in jail, 88 days to be served, deemed served; balance suspended for two years while on probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, no abuse of victims; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, continued without a finding for two years; assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated intimidation of a witness, both continued without a finding for two years (Amesbury).
