Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Sept. 17, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Richard Cloutier, 57, no fixed address, Hampton, N.H.; being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant, dismissed, picked up by New Hampshire police (Salisbury).
Anthony Tinkham, 41, 14 Varney St., Salem; assault and battery on a family/household member, continued without a finding for a year, attend anger management classes, no abuse of victim, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens; threat to commit a crime, continued without a finding for a year (Newbury).
Matthew F. Sahlas, 23, 71 Merrimac Road, Haverhill; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $200 court costs; having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, dismissed; possession of ammunition without an FID card, guilty, $300 fine, $50 Victim Witness Fund (West Newbury).
Gary E. Bowler, 51, 13 Kendall Lane, Salisbury; possession of a Class B substance, six months general continuance (Salisbury).
