Newburyport District Court
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Sept. 20, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Michael Searles, 40, 91 Brown St., Tewksbury; assault and battery on family/household member, guilty, six months in jail, 49 days credit (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, Sept. 22, with Judge Richard Mori presiding:
Derek J. Leavitt, 39, 12 Rogers Lane, Apt. A, Byfield; violating an abuse prevention order, continued without a finding for a year, $50 Victim Witness Fund, abide by restraining order, remain drug and alcohol free, undergo substance abuse and psychological evaluations (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Sept. 23, with Judge William Martin presiding:
John T. O’Brien, 38, 17 Dartmouth St., Exeter, New Hampshire; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for a year, $50 VWF (Amesbury); operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, 10 days in jail, sentence suspended a year while on probation, $50 VWF; speeding, responsible, filed (Merrimac).
Maryellen Medici, 53, 4 Ivy St., Methuen; improper use of a credit card under $1,200, continued without a finding for six months, restitution to be determined, $50 VWF. Court records show Medici found a credit card belonging to another person and used it to pay for a car wash. (Newburyport).
Skye Mcnerney, 22, 17 Cedar St., Haverhill; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; an equipment violation, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Jason Woodman, 42, 11 Beach Road, Apt. C, Salisbury; having an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs (Salisbury).
The following bench trial occurred Monday, Sept. 26, with Judge Mary McCabe presiding:
Michael V. Greco, 34, 7 Palmer St., Methuen; driving while under the influence of alcohol, not guilty; a marked lanes violation, responsible, $100 assessment (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Sept. 26, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Anthony Cagno, 33, 22 Huntington Place, Hampton, New Hampshire; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, filed; unsafe operation of a motor vehicle and no seat belt, both responsible, filed (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Sebastian Neville, 18, 4 Huntington Ave., Amesbury; assault and battery, six months general continuance, complete anger management course; malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, and threatening to commit a crime, generally continued for six months (Amesbury).
Kyle McCartney, 58, 45 Maple Ridge Road, Seabrook; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Isaiah Rogers, 25, 36 Eudora St., Haverhill; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF; speeding and a marked lanes violation, both not responsible (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Sept. 28, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Joseph Suzor, 20, 98A Currier St., Methuen; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 210-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VF (Amesbury).
