The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Aug. 28, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Michael A. Banks, 35, of 4 Lakeview Circle, Wakefield; possession of a Class E substance, generally continued for six months (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Aug. 31, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Sheena M. Rowe, 35, of 127 Portland St., No. 3, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs each (Amesbury).
Luigi Fusco, 56, of 55 Steeplegate Court, Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), admission to sufficient facts, two years probation, 90-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for two years, $250 HIF; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Marielle Valeri, 28, of 229 Brickett Hill Circle, Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Brian M. Smith, 44, of 60th Street, Newburyport; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both generally continued for a year (Salisbury).
Donald W. Murphy, 35, of 24 Park St., No. 2, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.