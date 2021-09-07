The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Sept. 2, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Kody Birdsall, 19, 25 Third St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Amesbury).
Rorn Sao, 45, 86 Belmont Ave., Lowell; driving while under the influence of alcohol, guilty, one-year probation, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Sept. 3, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Lawrence D. White, 76, 108 Central St., Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF (Rowley).
