The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Aug. 31, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Marielle Valeri, 28, of 229 Brickett Hill Circle, Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Brian M. Smith, 44, of 60th Street, Newburyport; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both generally continued for a year (Salisbury).
Donald W. Murphy, 35, of 24 Park St., No. 2, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Sept. 3, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Scott O’Connor, 31, 52 Elm St., Salisbury; breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and larceny under $1,200, all generally continued for six months, stay away and no contact with victim (Salisbury).
Gregory C. Davis, 26, 2 Tamarack Road, Methuen; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs (Salisbury).
Steven A. Blanchette, 29, 20 Village Way, Plaistow, N.H.; leaving the scene of property damage, admission to sufficient facts, one year in jail, sentence suspended 18 months while on probation, attend half-day Brains at Risk class, complete State Courts Against Road Rage course, $2,262 restitution, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, responsible, $105 assessment (Salisbury).
