The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
John Hurrell, 32, 147 Hampton Meadows, Hampton, N.H.; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, admission to sufficient facts, six months of probation, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; leaving the scene after property damage, admission to sufficient facts, six months of probation; a state highway traffic violation, responsible, filed; speeding more than reasonable and proper, not responsible; marked lanes, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Jan. 15, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Michael H. Bates, 32, 17 Hutchinsons Court, No. 1, Lynn; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Newbury).
Charris M. Spadafora, 30, 41 Hill St., Tewksbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months (West Newbury).
Michael W. McGinnity, 30, 30 N. End Blvd., leaving the scene after property damage, guilty, six months of probation, $50 VWF (Salisbury).
