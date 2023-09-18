SALISBURY — A long simmering dispute between a former landlord and tenant erupted Friday at the Black Bear Campground when one of them allegedly came after the other with a pair of knives following an argument.
Rodney Cote, 54, of Ashburnham, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (a felony) and threatening to commit a crime (a misdemeanor). At his arraignment Monday morning in Newburyport District Court, Cote was ordered held on the same $5,000 he posted following his arrest. His next court appearance is Nov. 2, for a pretrial hearing. While awaiting trial, Cote must stay away and have no contact with the man police say he threatened.
Salisbury police Officer Nathan King responded to the Main Street campground around 11 p.m. on Friday after the victim accused Cote of coming out of his nearby camper armed with two large knives and threatening his life. The incident took place shortly after a verbal confrontation.
"As described by (the victim), the two have a history with one another as (the victim) was Cote's landlord in the past. (The victim) mentioned that Cote screwed him out of money in the past and there have been back-and-forth issues between the two prior to tonight's incident," King wrote in his report.
According to King's report, the argument got to the point when Cote raced back to his camper, located a short distance away from the victim's camper, and grabbed two large knives. He then stormed back to the victim's camper and got so close to the victim with the knives that he feared for his safety.
"Approached him to the point of being right in front of him and repeatedly hit the knives together while verbally threatening to kill (the victim)," King wrote.
Cote then left the scene and returned to his camper. The incident was seen by the victim's girlfriend who relayed the same story to King.
"He found Cote's behavior to be extremely abnormal and states nothing in the past has risen to this level," King wrote in his report.
When King and Officer Jayson Davis walked over to speak with Cote in his camper, King asked if he had any weapons. A moment later, Cote pulled out a pocket knife. King handcuffed Cote and placed him under arrested. Cote was then driven to the Beach Road police station for booking.
At the station, Cote admitted he had knives in his camper but denied using them to threaten the victim. Cote said it was the victim who was the aggressor coming up to his camper and threatening him.
"Cote states he did not say one word to him and proceeded to his camper to sleep. When asked at what point did he retrieve any type of knife, he hesitated and avoided the question simply stating 'he threatened me.' When asked again about the knives from Officer Davis, Cote stated he had the knives in his trailer but that no knives were used tonight in any way," King wrote his report.
The report does not mention how the former landlord and tenant were in the same campground on the night of the incident.
