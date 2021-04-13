AMESBURY – Newburyport District Court documents show that an Amesbury man wanted by police after skipping his arraignment on firearms-related charges, shot a hole inside his Carriage Hill Road apartment Friday night, scaring his neighbors.
In addition to a discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building charge, 60-year-old Jeffrey Janvrin faces charges of possession of a firearm without an FID card and possession of ammunition without an FID.
Amesbury police officers Neil Moody, Travis Tremblay and Sgt. David Noyes responded to Janvrin's apartment complex located off Friend Street around 7:20 p.m. after police received a possible shots fired call from the building.
Once inside, officers quickly spotted a bullet hole in the top of the hallway wall near Janvrin's apartment. Janvrin was asked to leave his apartment building after police knocked on his door.
"We then asked Jeffrey what happened. Jeffrey denied knowing what we were talking about. We pointed out the bullet hole in his wall, which he had no recollection of when or how it happened," Moody wrote in his report.
After a few minutes of questioning, however, Janvrin admitted to "accidentally firing a round into the wall. Jeffrey stated that the gun was now in his closet," Moody wrote.
According to police, Janvrin consented to a search of his apartment. Police found a black 9mm Ruger handgun in the hallway next to the bathroom. Officers also found two magazines containing a total of nine bullets. A box containing 35 rounds was later found in a drawer.
Janvrin was eventually arrested and brought to the School Street police station for booking. Court records show he posted $500 bail to secure his release.
The next day, Janvrin failed to show at District Court for his arraignment, prompting Judge Allen Swan to issue a warrant for his arrest.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
