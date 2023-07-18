AMESBURY — A Green Street woman was ordered to stay away from a local Mexican restaurant after admitting a judge or jury could find her guilty of what could be described as biting the hand that fed her, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Jamie Laplante, 35, who was arraigned in May on an assault and battery charge, was ordered to stay away from the Grande Mexico employee who police say she bit on the hand during a visit to the Macy Street restaurant Dec. 20.
Judge Peter Doyle continued the case without a finding for six months. Should Laplante adhere to Doyle’s orders and stay out of trouble with the law, the charge would be dropped after that time.
After receiving word of the incident, which took place about 10:30 p.m., Amesbury police Officer Ryan Devaney reached out to the victim but instead got the girl’s mother.
The mother told the officer that her daughter was being treated by an Anna Jaques Hospital nurse for a bite mark on her right hand.
That prompted Devaney to drive to the Newburyport hospital where he spoke to the victim. The victim showed Devaney her wound and told him that Laplante appeared intoxicated prior to the incident.
When Laplante attempted to leave the restaurant and get into her car, the victim stopped her in the vestibule and said she was too drunk to drive. Laplante ignored the employee’s comment and stepped outside into the parking lot. The employee followed Laplante outside and tried to grab the keys.
“Jamie then handed (the victim) her wallet. After giving the wallet to (the victim), Jamie then grabbed her right hand and bit it. (The victim) states that she attempted to pull her hand out of Jamie’s mouth, but had to pull away several times,” Devaney wrote in his report.
Laplante drove off moments later and the victim ran into the restaurant to report what happened.
After taking photos of the employee’s wound, Devaney and Sgt. Shawn O’Brien drove to Laplante’s home.
Laplante told the officers that the employee followed her out of the bar and attacked her. As police were speaking to Laplante, they noticed she was unsteady on her feet and was slurring her words, sure signs of intoxication.
“Sgt O’Brien and I advised Jamie that (the victim) was following her outside to make sure that she didn’t drive under the influence, in an attempt to get her keys,” Devaney wrote in his report. “I also informed Jamie that (the victim) had bite marks on her hand from the altercation. Jamie did not deny biting (the victim) stating that ‘I’m gonna do what I have to do to protect myself.’”
Shortly after that statement, Laplante began crying, saying she was frustrated and “still fuming” from the altercation, according to Devaney’s report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.