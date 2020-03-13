NEWBURYPORT — Public schools in Greater Newburyport and dozens of other North Shore districts will be closed until the end of the month, after school superintendents and state education and health officials agreed in a Friday call that was the best option.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel held the conference call with public school superintendents and private school leaders Friday morning and issued guidelines to help prevent and reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Also on Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker banned public gatherings of 250 or more people in an effort to deal with the virus.
According to a press release issued jointly through a public relations agency, the North Shore and Merrimack Valley superintendents of schools decided to close 28 public school districts including the Newburyport and Amesbury Public Schools and the Triton and Pentucket Regional School Districts from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
According to the release, the superintendents "made a timely and unified decision about school closure that they feel is in the best interests of their faculty, staff, students and families."
The decision was made after “significant conversations” among school leaders, local health and state officials. School officials will continue to re-evaluate the situation on a day-to-day basis, according to the press release.
Triton Superintendent Brian Forget wrote on his website that his district is not set up for virtual learning, so it will be closed.
"We value the concept of keeping children engaged and actively learning," Forget wrote. "We are continuing to review our capacity to keep students engaged with learning during the two week closure, and will be making determinations early next week about how best to proceed. While we cannot replicate these school days, our goal and intent will be to minimize the impacts of this closure.
According to the statement from the 28 superintendents, the health and well-being of the districts' students, faculty and staff are of the utmost importance . As a result they collectively decided to close their schools.
"We believe by closing our facilities for this period of time, we will have a positive impact on preventing the spread of this virus and promoting public health and safety by creating a united response to this situation," the statement reads.
The statement said school districts have been told by the state that no district will have to offer classes past the planned 185th day of school on June 30 and that each district will provide updated information through its website and individual communication channels as it becomes available.
The press release did not address what local parents could do for childcare during the two-week hiatus.
The director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Merrimack Valley, Jim Keenan, said Friday morning that his organization would follow the schools' lead when determining whether or not to cancel activities.
"If they are going to close, it really doesn't make any sense for us to be open," Keenan said before the announcement had been made. "If they shut down for two weeks, more than likely, we will shut it down as well."
The safety of children and their families comes first for Keenan.
"I feel awful that it will possibly come to this but if the school is closed, we will close," Keenan said. "It is what it is right now."
