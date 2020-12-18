MIDDLETON - With the state in the grips of a COVID-19 surge, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department announced as of Wednesday it had 69 active cases among inmates at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
The majority of those testing positive are asymptomatic and the rest are demonstrating mild symptoms. There have been no hospitalizations. Testing for COVID-19 continues at the facility.
“Testing is the only way to effectively locate and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in congregate settings like ours. It’s why we continue to test aggressively and why we have been able to provide the necessary health services our population needs within our own facilities,” Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said. “Simply put, you can’t control the virus if you don’t know where it is. Our testing reveals where it’s popping up unit by unit and that gives us an upper-hand in the battle against COVID-19.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Sheriff’s Department has started a number of measures to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19 inside the jails. Some of those protocols include 24-hour cleaning and sanitizing of the facility, and mandatory masks. Movement within the facility has been minimized to reduce the risk of further transmission.
As a result of increased cases at the jail, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department announced it has sped up its Friends & Family Video visits program.
Launched Dec. 8, two days after the suspension of in-person visits, the Friends & Family Video Visits program already has over 580 registered users with a daily average of 85 video visits.
“Closing our facilities to family visits is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make, but it was a necessary one for the safety of all who work and live in our facilities,”Coppinger said. “We know how critical family contact is to a person’s rehabilitation, especially during the holidays. These video visits allow for that face-to-face, reassuring contact families need and it’s why we expedited this program.”
The Essex County Sheriff’s Department has launched a number of initiatives to help its incarcerated population during the pandemic. With the Friends & Family Video Visits, video units were installed in every housing unit in every ECSD residential facility, including the Middleton Jail and House of Correction, the Essex County Prelease and Re-entry Center in Lawrence, and the Women in Transition Program in Salisbury, to ensure every incarcerated person has access to video visits. The department also issued tablets to every inmate to make phone calls and to access rehabilitation and educational programming.
The department also launched its Attorney-Client Video Connect service on Dec. 1. This service provides attorneys the option of meeting with clients via video in a private room and these sessions are not subject recording and/or monitoring. Attorneys may still meet with clients in person at ECSD facilities, as well as by telephone and by tablet. The department also coordinates daily with the courts to minimize inmate transports by using video conferencing and specialized scheduling.
“COVID-19 has forced us to look at everything we do and how we do it. Video visits is one of those changes which came out COVID that will provide a long-lasting, positive effect on the services we provide long after the pandemic is over,” Coppinger said.
