NEWBURYPORT — The number of residents testing positive for COVID-19 continued to rise over the past week as state health officials recorded a sharp increase in the number of people across the state hospitalized with the virus.
In its report Friday, the state Department of Public Health reported 1,591 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 572 patients hospitalized, including 149 in intensive care units.
A month earlier, the DPH reported 124 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 33 in hospital ICUs. The total of confirmed cases statewide during the pandemic was 703,961 as of Aug. 26.
In its data dashboard Friday, the DPH also cited six more deaths for a total of 17,847 since the pandemic began in spring 2020.
Locally, Georgetown and Rowley both saw a dozen residents testing positive for the coronavirus over the previous week, according to data available Aug. 26 from the DPH. Georgetown’s total case numbers rose from 606 to 618 on Aug. 26, while Rowley went from 400 positive cases as of Aug. 19 to 412 on Aug. 26.
Other communities reporting included Amesbury, rising from 1,131 on Aug. 19 to 1,139 on Aug. 26; Groveland rising from 501 to 506 on Aug. 26; Merrimac increasing from 401 to 403 as of Aug. 26; Newbury rising from 328 to 332 as of Aug. 26; Newburyport rising from 1,052 to 1,061 on Aug. 26; Salisbury going from 657 to 663; and West Newbury increasing by only one, from 201 on Aug. 19 to 202 on Aug. 26.
The state’s seven-day average of percent positivity on COVID-19 tests was 2.75% as of Aug. 26. Locally, Georgetown reported a 14-day average positivity rate of 3.61%, the highest in Greater Newburyport.
The 14-day after positivity rates for other communities, as of Aug. 26, were: Amesbury, 1.68%; Groveland, 2.83%; Merrimac, 1.69%; Newbury, 1.66%; Newburyport, 1.28%; Rowley, 2.01%; Salisbury, 2.14%; and West Newbury, 2.14%.
To see the DPH data dashboard:
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting#covid-19-interactive-data-dashboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.