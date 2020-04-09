AMESBURY — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Amesbury and Salisbury.
Jack Morris, health director for both communities, said Wednesday that Salisbury now has 11 active cases of the novel coronavirus, up from eight on Monday. Amesbury has 10, which is up from seven, he added.
Morris said his totals are very fluid due to a problem with the state infectious disease surveillance and reporting tool.
“As someone comes off the system, you might get someone go back on,” Morris said. “When we call in a case, it seems to be moving over to ‘pending’ and then the system seems to drop the case. The last case we have on there is April 3 and there have been probably half a dozen cases since then.”
Morris had to close down Tripoli Pizza and Cristy’s Pizza on Salisbury Beach over the weekend since both popular eateries were not monitoring the social distancing levels of their patrons.
The health director also said he had to close Dick’s Variety North and Marte-L Convenience Store in Salisbury for the same reason.
“They couldn’t seem to control the number of people in and out and the amount of congregating that was going on,” Morris said. “If they come up with an acceptable plan, then we will take a look at it and then they will have to tell us how they are going to enforce this. We don’t have the personnel to sit there and enforce their social distancing plan.”
Local grocery stores have been very cooperative, he said.
“They are very candid and very proactive,” Morris said. “They call me up and ask for advice asking, ‘Is this OK or is that OK?’ I say, ‘Let’s try it and if it doesn’t work, we will modify it.’ That’s what we can do.”
He said the Amesbury and Salisbury housing authorities have also been very cooperative when policing social distancing.
“They have already put policies in place so that people can’t congregate in the meeting rooms or outside,” Morris said. “They haven’t removed any benches, though, and we haven’t had any complaints. They put a note out to their people as well so we haven’t had any problems. But, if it does become a problem, we will have to modify it.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.