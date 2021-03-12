In its weekly COVID-19 data release on Thursday, the state Department of Public Health reported good news in area communities with lower COVID-19 infection rates.
The DPH said Amesbury, Groveland, Newbury, Newburyport and Rowley were all in the “green” low-risk category; Salisbury and West Newbury were “gray”; and Georgetown and Merrimac were in the “yellow” moderate risk category.
State figures showed only a slight rise in the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Greater Newburyport with Salisbury charting no increase in its numbers in the last week.
On March 22, the state plans to move forward with Step 1, Phase 4 of its reopening plan, if public health metrics continue to improve.
Indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks will be able to operate at 12% capacity. In public settings, up to 100 people will be permitted for indoor gatherings and up to 150 people for outdoor gatherings. At private residences, there can be up to 10 people indoors and a maximum of 25 people outdoors.
“The biggest change is that there no longer will be capacity limits on our restaurants, however, social distancing of tables and 90-minute limits remain in effect,” Mayor Donna Holaday said in her weekly broadcast update.
Holaday discussed reopening plans for City Hall and downtown businesses during the COVID-19 update, offering a glimmer of hope as case metrics continue to trend in a positive direction.
April 1 is the target date to reopen City Hall to the public. Residents should still plan to wear masks and abide by social distancing and building capacity limits. Meetings will likely remain remote in terms of public participation, but those details will be forthcoming.
Holaday noted the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, which includes Newburyport, will host a regional clinic at Amesbury High School this weekend. Moving forward, there will be direct links to make appointments for these clinics at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
“Please note, however, that supply continues to be extremely limited,” the mayor said.
State public health officials confirmed 1,589 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and announced 42 recent deaths attributed to the virus as the state’s seven-day average positivity rate continues to yo-yo just below the 2% mark, State House News Service reported.
Thirty-five Newburyport residents have died from the coronavirus during the pandemic and the City of Amesbury reports 45 deaths during the pandemic.
Many of the state’s COVID-19 metrics appear to be flattening out after coming down from the December/January peak of the second surge.
The seven-day average number of new daily cases is 1,005.6 (compared to 1,963.6 new cases each day a month ago) and the seven-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is at 694.3 (down from 1,378.1 a month ago).
The seven-day positive test rate is at 1.72%, down from 2.46% a month ago. The rate has hovered below 2% since Feb. 21 but has bounced up and down generally in the 1.6% to 1.8% range since then. The lowest that rate ever got was 0.8% as recently as Sept. 21.
With Thursday’s additions, the state’s cumulative case count rose to 563,983 people and the death toll from the virus climbed to 16,551 people when counting those who died with likely, but not test-confirmed, cases of COVID-19.
Through a partnership with Google, the state plans to unveil a new COVID-19 vaccination preregistration site on Friday, which would replace all current sites.
“The new system will make it easier to make and book an appointment at a nearby location when they are available,” Holaday said.
To learn more, visit www.mass.gov/COVIDvaccine or call 211.
Reporting by State House News Service was used in this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.