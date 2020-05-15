AMESBURY — Another resident has died from complications from COVID-19, bringing the city’s death toll from the virus to 11.
Health Director Jack Morris said Thursday an elderly Amesbury man recently died at a local long-term care facility from complications of the novel coronavirus.
Morris also said residents and staff in an unidentified Amesbury long-term care facility were recently tested for COVID-19 and he is awaiting those results.
“That might cause a spike,” Morris said. “We won’t know until we get that information. It could be a couple of days. I believe the National Guard was there” to do testing.
Morris said the city had seen a new coronavirus case reported since Wednesday, bringing its total of residents who tested positive to 154.
“We had one case drop off the list in Amesbury on Wednesday because of an address change,” Morris said. “But a new case has been added (Thursday), bringing that total up to 154.”
Morris also reported an additional two new COVID-19 cases in Salisbury, bringing that town’s total to 46.
Elsewhere, the Seabrook COVID-19 numbers remained the same Thursday as the previous day, with 36 confirmed, 18 of which are active.
Georgetown reported 40 confirmed cases and Groveland had 25 confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health network daily report said on Thursday that 11 patients at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport were confirmed positive for COVID-19, with three in the intensive care unit. An additional 17 (including four in the ICU) were suspected of having the virus. Five employees tested positive.
The City of Newburyport reported 54 residents had tested positive as of Thursday, including two who died in the last month.
