SALISBURY — The COVID-19 virus claimed its first-known victim in the area when a Salisbury man died from the illness at Anna Jaques Hospital.
Jack Morris, the health director in Amesbury and Salisbury, reported Monday that a 90-year-old Salisbury man died of the novel coronavirus at Anna Jaques last week.
"He was an elderly gentleman," Morris said. "I remember starting the case a couple of weeks ago when he first became hospitalized."
State and local health officials do not release the names of people when reporting medical information because of federal privacy laws.
On Monday, the Department of Public Health reported there were 88 new deaths in the state for a total of 844 attributed to COVID-19.
The DPH said 122,049 people have been tested in the state, with 26,867 people testing positive.
Morris said Amesbury saw a jump of eight positive novel coronavirus cases over Easter weekend, from 14 on Friday to 22 on Monday.
"I think we're starting to get our wave of COVID-19 positive cases," he said. "It is interesting because we haven't had a jump in Salisbury."
Morris reported 11 cases of the COVID-19 virus in Salisbury on Wednesday and said that number remained the same Monday.
"We're not sure why, but cases may have been backlogged in the state reporting system," Morris said. "There are a lot of testing facilities now and they are sending things to P.O. boxes and not street addresses."
An Amesbury firefighter tested positive for the COVID-19 virus Thursday, but no other firefighter has reported experiencing any symptoms as of Monday, according to the city's website.
In Newburyport, Mayor Donna Holaday reported there were 26 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Monday afternoon. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city website.
The website reported 28 cases on Sunday, but Holaday said Monday that two of the cases were entered incorrectly in Newburyport's data.
The Newburyport Health Department is following state Department of Public Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, according to the city’s website.
To follow the city's COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update.
In its daily update, the Beth Israel Lahey Health network reported three patients with confirmed COVID-19 at Anna Jaques, with one in the intensive care unit.
An additional five suspected cases as of Monday, with two of those in the ICU, involved patients at Anna Jaques. The report said just one employee at the hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, the same number as reported last week.
Frank Marchegiani, health services coordinator for Rowley, said the town recorded eight positive COVID-19 cases, with four people recovered and four cases still active.
The New Hampshire Department of Public Health's latest report still has Seabrook in the 10 to 19 range for confirmed COVID-19 cases. New Hampshire doesn't report specific numbers by community.
Groveland was listed as having nine positive COVID-19 cases. Merrimac, Newbury and West Newbury reported no change in the number of residents testing positive.
