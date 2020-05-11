SALISBURY — Two more elderly residents have died from the COVID-19 virus, bringing the town's death toll to three.
Jack Morris, the health director for Amesbury and Salisbury, said Monday the state reported that two elderly Salisbury women had recently died of the novel coronavirus late Friday.
Morris said in mid-April that an elderly man from Salisbury had died of COVID-19, the first Salisbury resident to die from the virus which has killed almost 5,000 people in Massachusetts.
"We reported one gentleman dead last month and now we have two elderly women," Morris said.
Morris said the two elderly women had Salisbury home addresses but died out of town.
"They died at separate facilities outside of Salisbury," he said. "I believe one was a long-term care facility and one was a rehab. They were not in Salisbury."
Town Manager Neil Harrington expressed his condolences to the victims' families via email Monday.
“I was very sad to hear of the two recent deaths in town related to COVID-19," Harrington wrote. "Our hearts go out to the families of these two individuals.”
According to Morris, Salisbury now has 44 positive cases of COVID-19, up from 38 reported late last week.
Morris did have positive news to report out of Amesbury where that city saw one COVID-19 case dropped and now stands at 155.
"We had one case in Amesbury that was transferred to another community," Morris said.
Seven fatalities had been reported in Amesbury as of last week, according to Morris.
