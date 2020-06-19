NEWBURY – The case against a Framingham man arraigned last October on charges of child enticement and sending obscene matter after he was arrested by local police remains in limbo as COVID-19 restrictions have pushed back his next day in court multiple times.
Michael Iodice, 65, was arrested Oct. 14, at a Newburyport business after he believed he was meeting a 14-year-old girl but instead was met by local police. He was arraigned the next day at Newburyport District Court and ordered held on $10,000 cash bail with several conditions.
The conditions included staying away from anyone under 18 years old, remaining under house arrest between 6:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., and wearing a GPS monitoring device.
On Thursday, an Essex District Attorney's Office spokesperson said Iodice's court hearings have been repeatedly continued after the threat of COVID-19 forced the state to close all courthouses and conduct hearings and arraignments via video conference. His next scheduled date is Aug. 12 for a compliance and election hearing.
Court records say Iodice began exchanging messages with a Newbury police officer Oct. 3, 2019, through a web-based teen chat room. Over the next several days, Iodice told the officer that he fantasized about being with a young teen and didn’t care about the age difference.
About the same time, Iodice sent the officer a pornographic image of himself. Iodice also indicated he would like to meet at a motel for sex.
“The user suggested that he and the UC (undercover) could meet up on Columbus Day for the purpose of sexual conduct,” a police report reads.
The two agreed to meet in Newbury, and Iodice told the officer he would be driving a red Toyota pickup. Police asked him to meet at a Newburyport business.
Iodice agreed, prompting officers to set up surveillance there. Iodice parked and went into the business. While inside, police ran the truck’s license plate through a computer database and confirmed it was Iodice’s vehicle.
The officer then asked Iodice to drive to another location where he believed the two would finally meet. When Iodice arrived, he was met by several local and area police officers and arrested without incident.
While speaking to an officer, Iodice said he believed he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl and admitted sending a pornographic image of himself, according to a report. He also admitted he wanted to have sex with the teen.
Police said when they searched his truck, they found cans of hard seltzer and condoms.
Iodice later told police he chatted with two other teenage girls and exchanged graphic photos with at least one of them, according to court documents.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
