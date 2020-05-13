The number of Amesbury residents who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began rose to 10, with the health director reporting three more fatalities Tuesday.
Jack Morris, the health director for Amesbury and Salisbury, reported two men and a woman from Amesbury died. He also said on Tuesday an elderly Salisbury woman died from the coronavirus, bringing the town’s death toll to four.
Morris reported that Amesbury had 154 cases of the novel coronavirus and Salisbury had 44 cases on Tuesday, the same figures as Monday.
Speaking about the latest victims, Morris said, “There were two elderly gentleman and one elderly woman from Amesbury and one Salisbury woman. The Salisbury woman was elderly and passed away in an elderly care facility outside of Salisbury. The two Amesbury males passed away at a local long-term care facility. The Amesbury woman passed away at a hospice house in Haverhill.”
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said Tuesday that 54 residents tested positive for the virus. Two residents reportedly died from COVID-19 in recent weeks.
The Newburyport Health Department is following state Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, according to an update on the city’s website.
To follow the city’s COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update.
The daily COVID-19 report from Beth Israel Lahey Health said seven Anna Jaques Hospital patients tested positive, including four in the intensive care unit, while there were 12 other suspected cases, including two people in the ICU. Five employees have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
State health officials reported Tuesday there were 33 new deaths recorded, bringing the total in the state to 5,141. The Department of Public Health also reported 870 new cases, for a total of 79,332 confirmed cases in the state, with 4% of those testing positive in the hospital. A total of 410,496 people have been tested in the state, the DPH said.
Elsewhere, Seabrook now has 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 16 of which are active.
Groveland reported 21 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 10 of which are active. Rowley reported 30 positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday and Merrimac reported 25 residents tested positive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.