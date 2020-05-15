The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 16 in Amesbury, Jack Morris, the city health director, said on Thursday.
The number had stood at 11 the previous day, but Morris said five elderly residents in long-term care facilities had died in the previous 24 hours. He could not provide details on which facilities or give the ages or sex of those who died.
Amesbury had 154 cases of the novel coronavirus while Salisbury had 46 cases as of Friday, he said.
Newburyport was still reporting 54 positive cases on the city website as of Friday afternoon.
The daily report from Beth Israel Lahey Health network on Friday said there were 13 patients, including three in the ICU, at Anna Jaques Hospital who had tested positive for the coronavirus, and nine, including three in the ICU, suspected of having the virus. The report said the number of employees testing positive at the hospital had dropped from five to four in the previous day.
Statewide, health officials said 110 people had died from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,592. There were 1,239 new cases of the virus, which put the total number of people with the virus at 83,421. The number of people hospitalized had gone down to 3% in the previous 24 hours. A total of 435,679 people had been tested for the virus in Massachusetts.
Staff writers Jim Sullivan and Richard K. Lodge contributed to this report.
