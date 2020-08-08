NEWBURY -- With 13 residents identified as having contracted the COVID-19 virus as of July 11, Police Chief Michael Reilly, who also serves as the town's emergency management director, called the impact on the town “still extremely low.” In an update to the Board of Selectmen this month, Reilly reported Newbury remains one of the communities with the fewest confirmed positive cases of the deadly virus in the state.
Still, concerns over social distancing on the town beach continue, he noted. A police officer is stationed there to remind visitors of the protocol and to hand out masks, although his department has no authority to mandate compliance. That falls under the Board of Health’s purview, Reilly said.
Reilly noted that while Newburyport has made parking lots on its side of the island limited to residents only, doing so on the Newbury end would be tough on private businesses.
With limited parking spots available, cars are lining up along Sunset Drive, Reilly said, adding that if the crowds continue he will have to convert the road into residential parking only. He notes that even if the parking lots are also made residential only, the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge must be made available to non-residents too unless the refuge manager gets special permission from the federal government.
Another critical issue is visitors to Plum Island who neglect to wear masks while in the parking lots, Reilly said.
"The parking lots are yours to be able to keep if you just wear your mask," Reilly stressed.
The chief said his department is digesting how to handle Gov. Charlie Baker’s travel restrictions -- which went into effect Aug. 1, --along with how to balance employee vacation schedules as a result. Baker’s edict requires any from out-of-state, plus any residents or a college students traveling to Massachusetts from all but eight lower risk states must self-quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of coming into the state. Based on current public health data, those lower risk states include: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Hawaii. No action is needed, if people are coming into Massachusetts from those low risk states. Violators may be fined $500 per day, according to state officials.
