As Massachusetts and New Hampshire officials reported rising numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, state data showed the number of cases mirrored the state trend, rising slightly in every Greater Newburyport community from a week ago.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported there were 1,228 new, confirmed cases reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total to 684,836. An additional 10 deaths were reported, for a total of 17,761 confirmed deaths from the virus and 370 probable deaths since the pandemic began last year.
New Hampshire health officials on Wednesday said they recorded 160 new cases – bringing the total to more than 102,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since last year, with two new deaths for a total of 1,393 in the Granite State.
In Newburyport, Mayor Donna Holaday told city councilors this week the city reported six new cases last week.
“We are watching the numbers closely as cases are again rising in the state,” she said.
Holaday said she had been in a meeting last week with two epidemiologists from Harvard University’s Chan School of Public Health. Their data “indicates the next surge is coming with this highly contagious variant,” she said. “It is anticipated that with high levels of vaccinated people it should be far less dangerous in terms of degree of illness. However, this is still very serious especially for those who are not vaccinated and this hesitancy is causing this wave – 97% of those not vaccinated are those ending up in the hospital.”
The City of Newburyport’s website said that as of Aug. 6, there had been 40 deaths in the city since the pandemic began last year. Amesbury has reported 45 deaths during that period.
The state reported the total case numbers as of Thursday were: Amesbury, 1,120 positive COVID-19 cases, up nine from the previous week; Georgetown, 597, up four from a week ago; Groveland, 496, up four; Merrimac, 397, up two; Newbury, 325, up one; Newburyport, 1,045, up 11; Rowley, 404, up seven; Salisbury, 653, up three; and West Newbury, 197, up two from Aug. 5.
Statewide, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients climbed from 346 to 375 on Thursday, the DPH reported. Anna Jaques Hospital reported three patients confirmed for COVID-19 on Thursday, including two in the intensive care unit. That number was down one from the previous day.
In Massachusetts, people in the 20 to 29 age bracket comprised the most confirmed cases during the last two weeks with 2,947. The next largest group, with 2,216 cases, was the 30 to 39 age range.
On the lower end of the age scale, DPH officials said 558 children up to age 4 tested positive in the previous two weeks, 689 from ages 5 to 9 and 699 from ages 10 to 14. Children age 12 and over are eligible for vaccinations.
At the higher end of the age range, 438 people ages 70 to 79 tested positive in the previous two weeks while 228 people age 80 and over tested positive.
The DPH said 4,406,542 people in the state are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, up 26,877 since Aug. 5. Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that Massachusetts has seen “a bit of an uptick” in the numbers of first doses of vaccine administered over the past 10 to 14 days.
“In Massachusetts – and again this is a big shout-out to the people in the commonwealth – folks in Massachusetts who get a first dose almost always get a second dose,” Baker said. “We have a very high take-up rate among those who got the first dose.”
The latest DPH report shows that 4,605,038 Bay Staters have received at least a first Moderna or Pfizer dose, and an additional 294,050 people have gotten the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To see the DPH data released Thursday: www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting#covid-19-interactive-data-dashboard.
