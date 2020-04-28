AMESBURY – A second city nursing home has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 within its walls, prompting officials at Merrimack Valley Health Care to isolate sick patients and the city to call in the National Guard to begin testing staff and patients.
“We are investigating an outbreak there,” Amesbury Health Agent Jack Morris said Monday morning.
Morris said the cases were first reported to his department late last week.
Located on Maple Street, Merrimack Valley Health Care has 130 beds in private and semi-private rooms. It is overseen by Vero Health Management and offers short-term care, long-term care and end of life care, according to its website.
Peter Lorigan, Merrimack Valley Health Center administrator, said as of Monday six residents were tested, with five positive results. Six staff members were also tested with three testing positive.
“In keeping with CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines, today we contacted the National Guard and requested that they assist with conducting facility-wide testing of all residents and staff for the COVID-19 virus,” Lorigan said in a written statement.
Lorigan said to reduce risk to staff and residents regarding COVID-19, the health center has put in place visitation restrictions, restricted residents to their rooms, is actively screening residents and staff every shift for temperatures and COVID-19 symptoms, and is reinforcing social distancing and providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.
“We also continue to provide comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting of all patient care areas with a special focus on high touch areas such as handrails, doorknobs and countertops. Additionally, the facility has an appropriate supply of PPE to meet our current needs,” Lorigan said.
State public health officials said Saturday that the 120-bed Maplewood Center rehabilitation facility at 6 Merrill Place reported having more than two but less than 10 COVID-19 cases there. The data could include residents and staff, according to the Department of Public Health.
Maplewood Center administrator Stephanie McPherson confirmed the DPH statement but declined to comment on the exact number of cases in the facility. She also declined to say whether those infected were staff, residents or a combination of both.
McPherson said her staff has “a sufficient amount” of PPE’s and were complying with all state and CDC guidelines in terms of protecting staff and residents.
Morris said it did not surprise him that the potentially fatal virus has found its way into Amesbury nursing facilities.
“These are all high risk facilities,” Morris said.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, which has killed more than 54,000 people in the U.S., nursing home residents across the country have been especially susceptible. In Massachusetts alone, the virus has killed hundreds of people living in Veterans Administration facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
During Monday’s daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Charlie Baker said more than half of the state’s coronavirus deaths have taken place in nursing homes and longterm care facilities.
“With respect to nursing homes, Massachusetts has unfortunately evolved into a national hotspot for coronavirus,” Baker said, witih 10,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
He said his administration would be making $130 million in additional funding available by the end of the week for nursing homes to pay for additional staff, cleaning and personal protective equipment. The governor also said the state was assembling a team of 120 nurses to deploy to facilities in emergency situations, and would be auditing long-term care facilities for compliance with a new set of care criteria including mandatory testing of staff and residents, a 28-point infectious disease check-list and adherence to protective equipment requirements.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
