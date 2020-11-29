NEWBURYPORT – An assisted living center in Newburyport reported at least one positive case for the first time in state data released Friday and two Greater Newburyport communities moved into the “red” category of COVID-19 positive cases.
Avita of Newburyport at Anna Jaques Hospital, a 76-bed facility, reported having 1 to 10 positive COVID cases in the Department of Public Health data released Friday. Avita had reported no positive cases in the Nov. 19 DPH report.
In the individual community data, Georgetown and Merrimac joined Salisbury among the almost 90 communities statewide in the “red” category of increasing positive COVID-19 cases reported.
Georgetown moved into the “red” category, reporting 31 news positive cases in the last 14 days, for a total of 141 during the pandemic; Merrimac also moved into the “red” with a reported 26 new cases, for a total of 83; and Salisbury remained in the “red” category, reporting 40 new positive COVID cases, for a total of 150.
Other communities include: Amesbury, with 57 new cases in the past 14 days, for a total of 316 (yellow category); Groveland, 19 new cases for a total of 89 (yellow); Newbury, with 23 new COVID cases in the past 14 days, for a total of 65 (yellow); Newburyport, with 73 new cases, for a total of 311 (yellow); Rowley, with 10 new cases, for a total of 102 (gray); and West Newbury, with seven new cases for a total of 38, putting it into the “lower” category, the only such community in the region reported as having a lower rate of cases during the current reporting period.
Besides Avita, the state DPH reported no changes in the ranges of positive COVID-19 cases at assisted living centers.
Locally, they include Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, with 139 beds and 11 to 30 reported positive cases; the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, a 14-bed facility that has reported 1 to 10 cases during the pandemic; and the Elizabeth Calsey House at Lions Mouth Road, Amesbury, with 26 beds and 11 to 30 positive cases.
Long-term care facilities on the DPH data report Friday include:
Brigham Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport, 64 beds; 1 to 10 positive cases; no deaths;
Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport, 111 beds; 11 to 30 positive cases; no deaths;
Hillside Rest Home, Amesbury, 28 beds; no positive cases; no deaths;
Maplewood Rehabilitation of Amesbury, 120 beds; 11 to 30 cases; no deaths;
Merrimack Valley Health Center, Amesbury, 203 beds; more than 30 positive cases; 20 deaths;
Newburyport Society of Aged Men, nine beds; no positive cases; no deaths;
Port Healthcare Center, Newburyport, 123 beds; more than 30 positive cases; 1 to 4 deaths;
Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home, Rowley, 62 beds; 11 to 30 positive cases; 1 to 4 deaths.
The state report said as of Sunday, there were 2,501 new positive COVID-19 cases, with a total of 43,709 active cases across the state. Confirmed positive cases in the state have totaled 217,163 since March. The state recorded 46 new deaths Sunday for a total of 10,722 reported dead in Massachusetts during the pandemic.
To see the Department of Public Health daily report released Sunday:
www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-dashboard-november-29-2020/download
To see the full DPH weekly report:
https://www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-november-27-2020/download.
