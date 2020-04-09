NEWBURYPORT — With demand surging for COVID-19 tests across the state, health care facilities, including Anna Jaques Hospital, have been limiting who can be tested for the potentially fatal virus.
Anna Jaques spokeswoman Danielle Perry said Wednesday that because of a shortage of test swabs, testing has been limited to inpatients and health care workers inside and outside the hospital. Health care workers include all area first responders, nursing home staff and others.
“We also just extended testing this week to area nursing home patients, too,” Perry said.
Once a test is taken, it is sent to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with results provided within 24 hours. Anna Jaques is a member of the Beth Israel Lahey Health system.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state had tested 81,344 people with 15,202 positive results and 356 deaths.
