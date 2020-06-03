State officials on Tuesday reported 50 deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts in the previous 24 hours. That brought the total number of deaths to 7,085.
The state Department of Public Health website said there were 358 new positive cases, bringing that total to 101,163. In addition, the DPH said 605,771 people had been tested using molecular testing with 46,565 others undergoing antibody tests.
In its daily update, the Beth Israel Lahey Health network said three patients at Anna Jaques Hospital tested positive with an additional six suspected as being positive for the coronavirus. One employee tested positive.
In Amesbury, Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said the number of positive COVID-19 cases remained at 170 and there had been 23 deaths of residents.
Health Director Jack Morris reported no changes in Salisbury, which stands at 51 positive cases of the novel coronavirus with four deaths.
On Monday, Newburyport’s website reported there were 75 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 29 active cases. Two Newburyport residents have died from complications of the virus.
Seabrook reported 47 COVID-19 cases, 11 of which are active.
Groveland released a new Tuesday saying there were 29 confirmed cases and five homes were under quarantine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.