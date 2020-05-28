New data released Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health included the number of positive COVID-19 tests in communities, the number of those tested who were positive for the coronavirus and the percent of those tested who were positive.
In addition, the data includes more information about long-term care nursing facilities, which the state is auditing for how many patients and staff have been tested for COVID-19.
Only one local nursing home on the list, Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home, did not submit data on time. Owner Stephen B. Comley Jr. said Wednesday he won’t comply with the state’s requirement he test all residents and staff, claiming the nasal swab test is inaccurate and an imposition on people.
Of the other nursing homes in Greater Newburyport on the list, Maplewood Rehab in Amesbury reported testing 100% of its patients and 99% of its staff to meet the baseline testing required by the DPH.
Merrimack Valley Health Center, also in Amesbury, reported testing 100% of its residents and 95% of the staff. Port Healthcare in Newburyport said it tested 98% of residents and 95% of staff, and was also listed as in compliance for baseline testing by the DPH.
As of Wednesday, the DPH reported Amesbury recorded 168 positive cases, tested 1,172 residents and had a 14.3% positivity result — meaning 14.3% of the total number of people tested came up positive for the virus.
Georgetown had 52 positive cases, tested 433 people and had a 12% positive result. Groveland had 29 positive cases, tested 364 people and stood at 8%. Merrimac had 33 positives, tested 370 residents and had an 8.9% positive rate.
Newbury had 11 residents who tested positive, with 305 residents tested and a 3.6% rate. Newburyport had 71 people who tested positive, with 1,146 people tested and a positive rate of 6.2%.
Rowley: 34 positive, 328 tested, 10.4% positive rate. Salisbury: 50 tested positive, 489 people have been tested with a 10.2% rate. And West Newbury had eight people testing positive out of 138 people tested, for a 5.8% rate. The West Newbury health agent said Wednesday that nine people tested positive.
The DPH reported 74 new deaths in the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 6,547. There were 547 new cases, for a total of 94,220, while the total of people tested for the virus has risen to 552,144 statewide.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health network reported on Wednesday that seven patients at Anna Jaques Hospital tested positive, including three in the intensive care unit, with eight others (including one in the ICU) suspected as being positive for COVID-19. No staff members were listed as testing positive for the virus.
