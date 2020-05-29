State officials said Friday that 78 Bay State residents had died from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 6,718.
The Department of Public Health recorded 617 new positive cases, for a total of 95,512 during the pandemic. A total of 571,745 people have been tested for the coronavirus.
In its daily report, DPH said 4,180 of the deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. A total of 20,828 residents and workers at facilities had tested positive for COVID-19 and 349 of the long-term care facilities in the state had reported at least one positive case.
The city of Newburyport said Friday there were 70 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, up one from the previous day, with 23 active cases. Two Newburyport residents have died from complications of the virus.
Amesbury saw four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday to bring its number to 170, according to communications director Caitlin Thayer.
Health director Jack Morris said Salisbury held steady at 51 positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday.
