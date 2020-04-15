Newburyport officials reported there were 28 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Tuesday afternoon. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city’s website.
The Newburyport Health Department is following state Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, according to the update on the city website.
To follow the city’s COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported that as of Tuesday afternoon, 957 people had died in the state from COVID-19 and 28,163 tested positive for the virus.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health network’s daily report Tuesday confirmed the number of positive COVID-19 cases at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport remained at three, including one patient in the intensive care unit — a number unchanged from Monday.
Anna Jaques reported seven suspected positive cases — up from five on Monday — including two in the ICU. The hospital reported two employees confirmed positive, up from one Monday.
Amesbury had 23 active cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to the city’s website.
Salisbury reported 11 active cases as of Monday, with one death, which was reported in the newspaper Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, Groveland officials reported one new positive COVID-19 case, bringing the town’s total to nine. In a statement, the town also reported that two cases are no longer active and four additional residents are assumed to be positive.
Rowley health officials reported nine positive cases as of Tuesday.
In New Hampshire, state health officials continued to include Seabrook in the 10 to 19 positive COVID-19 case range.
