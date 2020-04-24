The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases at Anna Jaques Hospital rose from nine to 12 from Thursday to Friday, according to a daily report from the Beth Israel Lahey hospital network. Both numbers included three patients in the ICU. The number of suspected cases fell from 14, with one in the ICU on Thursday, to eight, with one in the ICU on Friday.
There were no AJH employees listed as testing positive on the Thursday and Friday reports.
City officials in Newburyport were not reporting any new cases as of Friday, with the number of positive cases standing at 38, according to the city website on Thursday. One Newburyport resident died recently from complications of the virus.
The Newburyport Health Department is following DPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period.
The expected surge in COVID-19 cases in Amesbury and Salisbury appears to be underway, based on information released Friday.
Jack Morris, the health director in both communities, said Friday morning that Amesbury saw a jump of five positive cases between Thursday and Friday and now stands at 41 while Salisbury now has 22, up 3 from Thursday. One Salisbury resident died recently from the virus.
"I think we're starting to get into the surge," Morris said. "We are working the cases, doing the contract tracing and trying to stay on top of things."
