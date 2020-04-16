The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday 1,245 people died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 32,181 tested positive. A total of 140,773 people were tested in the state, the DPH said.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said Thursday the number of confirmed positive cases in the city remained at 33. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city's website.
In its daily report, Beth Israel Lahey Health said two patients at Anna Jaques Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, with one of them in the intensive care unit. Seven were suspected positive and one employee was confirmed positive, a number that has held steady for a week.
In a press release Thursday afternoon, Georgetown officials reported 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in town.
The release, from Emergency Management Director and Police Chief Donald Cudmore, Health Agent Deb Rogers and Town Administrator Michael Farrell, said all the individuals were in isolation per DPH orders.
In addition, close contacts (defined as someone who has spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of a positive case) have been identified, contacted by health officials, and are adhering to DPH quarantine orders to limit the risk of spread.
Jack Morris, the health director for Amesbury and Salisbury, said Amesbury now has 30 open, active cases (up from 25 on Wednesday) while Salisbury reported two new cases since Wednesday and now has 15.
Groveland had nine confirmed cases as of Tuesday. At least four additional residents are assumed to have tested positive and two cases are no longer active.
Rowley reported 10 positive cases, with five active and five people having recovered.
Seabrook remained in the 10 to 19 case range as reported by the State of New Hampshire.
