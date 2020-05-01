The state Department of Public Health said Friday 154 people had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, raising the statewide total to 3,716. The DPH reported 2,106 new cases of the virus, raising the total of confirmed cases to 64,311. Six percent of all cases were in the hospital on Friday, the department said.
In addition, 289,636 people have been tested for the coronavirus.
Locally, Jack Morris, the health director for Amesbury and Salisbury, said each town added four confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, raising Amesbury's total to 78 while Salisbury stands at 38.
Three women from Amesbury have died from the virus, with two additional victims from Newburyport and an elderly man from Salisbury among those claimed by COVID-19.
Newburyport reported no new cases of the virus on Friday, with the number of residents testing positive holding at 45. Rowley reported 26 cases on Friday.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health network reported Friday that 13 patients at Anna Jaques Hospital were confirmed positive with COVID-19, including one in the ICU, while an addition nine (including three in the ICU) were suspected of having the virus. Three employees had tested positive.
