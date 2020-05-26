The state Department of Public Works reported a rise in the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, compared to Monday's toll.
The DPH online dashboard said 57 residents had died from the coronavirus Tuesday, compared to 44 on Monday. The total statewide stood at 6,473 at the end of the day Tuesday.
A total of 422 new cases were reported, bringing the statewide total of those testing positive for the virus to 93,693. DPH also said the number tested has risen to 545,481.
The daily report from the Beth Israel Lahey Health network said Tuesday that six patients, including three in the ICU, had tested positive for COVID-19 at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport and another nine at the hospital were suspected cases of COVID-19. No employees were reported as testing positive for the coronavirus.
Newburyport's website, which hadn't been updated since Thursday, reported 65 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and noted that two residents have died from complications of the virus.
According to communications director Caitlin Thayer, Amesbury had 169 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus as of Tuesday, up from 160 on Friday. Amesbury also had recorded 22 fatalities, (12 women and 10 men) up from 20 on Friday
According to Salisbury health director Jack Morris, the town added one new case of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend and now stands at 50.
Seabrook had 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 of which are active, as of Tuesday.
