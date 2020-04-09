Jack Morris, health director for Amesbury and Salisbury, said Wednesday that Salisbury now has 11 active cases of the novel coronavirus — up from eight Monday — while Amesbury has 10, which is up from seven.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on the City of Newburyport’s website Wednesday. On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Donna Holaday said the number of confirmed cases in the city was 26.
Beth Israel Lahey Health network, which owns Anna Jaques Hospital, Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, reported in its daily summary that AJH had one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the hospital, nine suspected cases and one confirmed case among employees.
The same report said the combined numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases at Beverly and Addison Gilbert as of Wednesday were 40 confirmed (with four in the intensive care unit); 58 suspected (with three in the ICU); and 27 employees confirmed positive.
In Newbury, Michael Reilly, the town’s police chief and emergency management director, reported three positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday while West Newbury Health Agent Paul Sevigny reported two cases in his town.
Groveland officials reported a new positive COVID-19 case as of Monday, bringing the town’s total to eight positive cases.
Rowley officials reported five confirmed COVID-19 cases in town with all of the patients quarantined at home.
In Merrimac, Debbie Ketchen from the town’s Health Department said one positive case had been reported in town.
New Hampshire does not report the number of positive tests by town, but breaks down community numbers with a range. Seabrook is in the 10-19 case range as of Tuesday.
