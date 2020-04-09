Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday reported that there are currently 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Thursday afternoon. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city website.
Previously, Holaday had reported a total of 26 positive cases, but she corrected the number on Thursday, and said that three of those cases were not confirmed by testing when they were reported.
The Newburyport Health Department is following state Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, according to an update on the city’s website.
To follow the city's COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update
Amesbury has seen three new open, active COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours for a total of 14. Salisbury has also seen a new case to bring its total to 12.
According to Jack Morris, health director for both communities, the daily tally of open, active cases changes almost on an hourly basis.
"We may have had more numbers than this cumulatively," Morris said. "But some might be dropping off because they have been closed and have finished their isolation and are asymptomatic and back to work. It really changes by the hour."
In its daily emailed update Thursday, the Beth Israel Lahey Health group of hospitals reported one confirmed COVID-19 case at Anna Jaques Hospital (none in the ICU), 10 suspected cases (none in the ICU) and one employee confirmed positive. A total of 48 positive cases (including six in the ICU) were reported at Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals, 42 suspected cases (with four in the ICU) and 27 employees who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the region, the town of Seabrook is still in the 10-19 range for confirmed cases on the state of New Hampshire's website.
Also on Thursday, the town of Groveland still listed eight positive cases. Officials in Rowley and Merrimac did not report any change in the total number of positive cases in their towns. Rowley previously reported five positive COVID-19 cases and Merrimac reported having one.
