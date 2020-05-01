The state Department of Public Health reported 157 people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total on Thursday to 3,562 deaths.
The DPH said there were 1,940 new cases for a total of 62,205 people in the Bay State diagnosed with the virus. A total of 275,647 have been tested for the coronavirus.
Also Thursday, the Beth Israel Lahey hospital network reported 14 positive COVID-19 cases at Anna Jaques Hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, and 10 suspected cases, including two in the ICU. Three employees at Anna Jaques have confirmed positive for the coronavirus.
Health Director Jack Morris said the latest information showed Amesbury recorded 73 positive cases of COVID-19 while Salisbury added a case and stood at 34 on Thursday.
No changes in COVID-19 confirmed case numbers: Seabrook still has 25. Groveland had 14 cases, with three that are active.
