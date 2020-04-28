The number of patients at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport testing positive for COVID-19 rose by one Tuesday, from 13 to 14, including three in the intensive care unit.
In its daily email report, the Beth Israel Lahey hospital network said the number of suspected positive cases dropped Tuesday from 13 — including two in the ICU — to 12, including one in the ICU. An employee was listed as testing positive, a number that has held steady for a week.
Statewide, the Department of Public Health reported 150 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the total to 3,153. There were 1,840 new confirmed cases for a total of 58,302. The DPH also reported 254,500 people were tested for the virus.
On Tuesday, Mayor Donna Holaday said 37 Newburyport residents tested positive for the virus, the same number as reported Monday.
Elsewhere in the region, West Newbury Health Agent Paul Sevigny reported five positive COVID-19 cases in town as of Tuesday.
"Based on the most recent data, we cannot assume that West Newbury and our surrounding communities have reached the peak of positive COVID-19 cases," he said. "Although we are fortunate to have a lower number of positive cases, it is imperative to appreciate that many infected individuals do not show signs of COVID-19 infection. These individuals are asymptomatic and can unknowingly infect others. Also, their infections will not be added to our total number of positive cases.
"With this in mind, residents need to continue to be vigilant when it comes to social distancing in public areas. We could all be carriers at some point without even knowing it," he said.
Sevigny recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
Groveland reported a new positive case as of Tuesday, bringing the town's total to 11. Of those 11 cases, three are active, according to a statement by town Finance Director Denise Dembkoski.
Merrimac reported 16 cases as of Tuesday while Rowley stood at 20 positive COVID-19 cases.
Seabrook had 25 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. The state's health department was previously reporting a range of cases in communities but has now started releasing numbers for certain municipalities.
