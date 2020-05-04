The number of new COVID-19 deaths fell below 100 in the state's daily report Monday. The Department of Public Health said 86 people had died from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total in the state to 4,090.
The state reported 1,000 new cases, for a total of 69,087, with 5% of confirmed hospitalized as of Monday. In addition, state officials said 324,268 people had been tested for the coronavirus.
The number of patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 at Anna Jaques Hospital dropped from Sunday to Monday, according to figures released by the Beth Israel Lahey Health network.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said the number of positive cases in the city remained at 45. Two city residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, along with a man from Salisbury and three Amesbury women.
On Sunday, AJH reported 11 positive cases, including two in the ICU, and three suspected cases, including one in the ICU. In the Monday report, 10 positive cases, including two in the ICU, and three suspected cases, with one in the ICU, were included. On both days four employees were reportedly confirmed positive for the coronavirus.
According to health director Jack Morris, Amesbury saw three new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend to bring that city's total to 81. Salisbury remained steady at 38 cases.
