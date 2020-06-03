State health officials reported Wednesday the number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 68 over the previous 24 hours, up from 50 the day before. The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in Massachusetts was 7,152 as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health.
The DPH said there were 429 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 101,592. A total of 614,133 people underwent molecular testing for the virus and an additional 47,414 had antibody testing.
The state releases town-by-town numbers of positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesdays. In Greater Newburyport, those include: Amesbury, 170, including 23 deaths; Georgetown, 54 positive cases; Groveland, 30; Merrimac, 34; Newbury, 13; Newburyport, 81, with two deaths; Rowley, 39; Salisbury, 51, with four deaths; and West Newbury, eight positive cases.
Seabrook has 47 cases, nine of which are active.
DPH records also included information Wednesday about long-term care centers and nursing homes.
The report said Merrimack Valley Health Center, a 203-bed facility in Amesbury, was reporting more than 30 positive COVID-19 cases and had 18 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began. Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing in Amesbury, a 120-bed facility, was reporting between one and 10 positive cases and no deaths.
Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport, with 123 beds, was reporting between one and 10 cases, and Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home in Rowley also was reporting between one and 10 positive COVID-19 cases. The Newburyport Society of Aged Men, with nine beds, reported no cases of COVID-19.
Also in Newburyport, Brigham Health and Rehabilitation Center on High Street, with 64 beds, reported between one and 10 positive cases, and Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation on Low Street, with 111 beds, also reported between one and 10 positive COVID-19 cases.
Under assisted living centers, DPH reported Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, with 139 beds, had between 11 and 30 positive cases; the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, with 14 beds, was reporting between 11 and 30 cases; and the Elizabeth Calsey House on Lions Mouth Road, with 26 beds, was reporting in the category of 11 to 30 positive COVID-19 cases.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health network reported Wednesday there were two positive cases of the virus at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, eight suspected positive cases, and one employee tested positive.
To read more on the DPH website: www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-updates-and-information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.