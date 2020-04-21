NEWBURYPORT -- City officials reported there were 38 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Tuesday afternoon. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, were in quarantine, according to the city website.
The Newburyport Health Department is following state Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, according to an update on the city’s website.
To follow the city's COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update
Statewide, the Department of Public Health said 152 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 1,961. DPH said 175,372 people had been tested in Massachusetts, with 41,199 found to be confirmed positive for the virus. DPH also said 9% of those testing positive were in hospitals.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health hospital network's daily report on Tuesday reported six patients at Anna Jaques Hospital, including two in the ICU, confirmed positive for COVID-19, and 13 suspected cases, including one in the ICU. As of Tuesday there were no confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among employees at AJH.
Officials in Merrimac said the number of positive COVID-19 cases in town stood at seven on Tuesday while Rowley reported 11 residents had tested positive and were self quarantined.
Seabrook remained in the 20-49 COVID-19 confirmed case range. Groveland reported one new case as of Tuesday, bringing its total to 10 confirmed cases.
