State officials said the number of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts rose to 4,212 on Tuesday, an increase of 122 in the previous 24 hours.
The Department of Public Health said there were 1,184 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 70,271. The DPH said 5% of those testing positive were hospitalized. In addition, 333,340 people have been tested statewide, DPH officials said.
The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at Anna Jaques Hospital held steady over the past 24 hours, but suspected cases and the number of employees confirmed with the virus both rose.
In its daily update, the Beth Israel Lahey Health network said there were 11 positive COVID-19 cases at Anna Jaques, including two in the intensive care unit, and seven suspected cases, up from three the previous day. In addition, five employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus, up from four the day before.
Salisbury reported 38 cases, including one fatality.
Elsewhere, Groveland reported three new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 14 cases. Of those 14 cases, three are active with three houses under known quarantine.
Groveland Finance Director Denise Dembkoski noted in a statement that today marks the implementation of an order from Gov. Charlie Baker requiring face masks or cloth face coverings in public places when social distancing is not possible.
This applies to indoor and outdoor spaces. Exceptions include children under the age of 2 and those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition. Dembkoski said violation of the order may result in a civil fine by the Board of Health of up to $300 per violation.
Also on Tuesday, Seabrook reported having 25 confirmed cases, a number that has held steady for the past week, while Rowley reported 26 positive COVID-19 cases, with 11 active. Merrimac listed 19 positive cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.