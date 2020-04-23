AMESBURY — The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Amesbury and Salisbury remained the same Wednesday as it did on Tuesday, but, according to the health director, the stagnant numbers may simply be the result of a backup in the state’s reporting system.
Jack Morris, the health director for both communities, reported Tuesday afternoon that he had 32 cases of the novel coronavirus in Amesbury while Salisbury reported 19.
Morris said those numbers remained the same as of 11:19 a.m. on Wednesday, but cautioned against overconfidence from the public that the two communities are flattening the COVID-19 curve.
“I think there was a backlog of the state entering these cases into the (Massachusetts Virtual Epidemiological Network),” Morris said. “Hopefully, these are the accurate numbers. Hopefully, they are not a backlog and we don’t see 30 to 40 new cases in each town.”
Morris said he has been hearing from other health departments that had problems entering their cases into the state’s reporting system.
“I’m not exactly sure what is going on,” Morris said. “This is a state system that is up to (internet technology) people.”
At the state level, the Department of Public Health reported 221 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total of COVID-19 victims to 1,745.
In Newburyport, city officials reported no change in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
The number of suspected and confirmed cases at Anna Jaques Hospital rose slightly from Tuesday’s numbers, according to a daily report by the Beth Israel Lahey hospital network. The report said on Wednesday that AJH had seven confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including three in the intensive care unit, and 11 suspected cases, including three in the ICU. The previous day, the report noted six confirmed (two in the ICU) and 13 suspected (with one in the ICU).
Seabrook remained in the 20 to 49 positive case range, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Groveland had 10 confirmed cases, Rowley reported 15 and West Newbury reported three positive cases as of Wednesday.
