Massachusetts officials reported Thursday that 132 people died from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 4,552.
The Department of Public Health cited 1,696 new cases, bringing the confirmed total of people testing positive to 73,721. The DPH said 5% of those people were hospitalized as of Thursday. A total of 351,632 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the state.
The daily report from the Beth Israel Lahey Health network Thursday morning listed Anna Jaques Hospital as having eight confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including two in the intensive care unit, with 11 suspected cases, including two in the ICU. Five employees tested positive, according to the report.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said the number of cases in the city stood at 49 on Thursday. The previous day, the Department of Public Health website reported 51 cases in the city.
Jack Morris, the health director for Amesbury and Salisbury, said Thursday afternoon that Amesbury remained steady with 156 cases of the novel coronavirus while Salisbury added two cases to stand at 38.
Groveland still listed 14 cases, three of which are active, on Thursday. The town-by-town listing for Groveland, posted by the DPH, said the town had 20 positive COVID-19 cases. Merrimac reported 21 cases as of Thursday, up from 19 the previous day.
The DPH website said that as of Wednesday, Newbury reported six positive cases, West Newbury stood at five, Rowley had 26 and Georgetown listed 35 positive COVID-19 cases.
Seabrook had two new cases as of Wednesday, bringing the total to 27, nine of which were considered active.
