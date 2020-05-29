The number of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts jumped from 74 on Wednesday to 93 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 6,640, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The DPH said there were 675 new positive coronavirus cases reported, bringing the total to 94,895. The number of people tested for the virus rose to 562,323 as of Thursday.
Beth Israel Lahey Health network said four patients at Anna Jaques Hospital, including two in the intensive care unit, tested positive Thursday, with 14 others, including one in the ICU, suspected of being positive for the coronavirus. No employees were recorded as having COVID-19.
Newburyport’s website said 69 residents have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Two Newburyport residents have died from complications of the virus.
Amesbury saw a decrease in COVID-19 cases due to an adjustment by the state. Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said Amesbury now has 166 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, down from 168 reported by the state Wednesday.
Salisbury added one case and now stands at 51, according to Health Director Jack Morris.
Elsewhere, Seabrook has 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases, nine of which are active; Groveland has 29 confirmed cases; Georgetown has 52 and Merrimac reported 34 positive COVID-19 cases in town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.