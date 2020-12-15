NEWBURYPORT — Around lunchtime Tuesday, Anna Jaques Hospital President Mark Goldstein signed for a box containing an estimated 141 doses of the highly anticipated Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
And according to hospital Vice President Mary Williamson, the first staff members will be vaccinated Wednesday.
"We can't wait for the first vaccinations to be given tomorrow," Williamson said, adding that the vaccine will be first given to clinical staff caring for COVID-19 patients and ancillary staff, including housekeepers and diet clinicians.
Williamson said the hospital is following state guidelines in terms of who receives the life-changing vaccine first.
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a three-phase distribution system as recommended by the Massachusetts COVID-19 Advisory Group.
Anna Jaques is one of six hospitals belonging to Beth Israel Lahey Health group, which includes Beverly Hospital, Addison Gilbert Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess, Mount Auburn Hospital and Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.
The first phase, which begins this month and runs through February, covers hospital and other health care workers, emergency responders, those who live in assisted living or rest homes, and home-based health care workers.
Phase 2 is to take place between February and April, and covers anyone age 65 or older, those deemed at high risk for COVID-19 complications, teachers and school staff, public health employees, grocery store workers, sanitation workers and other public employees.
Vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April and continue through June, according to the state's schedule.
Having the vaccine available at the Highland Avenue hospital would not have been convenient, or even possible, without the generosity of Beverly-based North Shore Innoventures, which loaned a freezer to ensure the vaccine remains cold enough to be effective.
"We can't be more thankful for their generosity and their support of our program," Williamson said.
NSIV provides appropriate space, specialized tools and resources to help early stage biotech and clean-tech companies increase their probability of success. It is located in the Cummings Center and has been in business for 12 years, more than 10 of those years in Beverly.
The large, ultracold freezer, which can reach temperatures of 80 degrees below Celsius, was dropped off Tuesday morning at the hospital's loading dock. Among those there for the delivery was NSIV board member and Newburyport resident Bob Barton.
“NSIV is thrilled to be working with another North Shore organization to battle this virus," Barton said. "We are thrilled that the excess freezer capacity we had is able to be put to the most excellent use. Everyone in the Greater Newburyport area will benefit from this collaboration.”
NSIV CEO Chris Ilsley said they first offered use of a freezer to Beverly Hospital. But when hospital administrators there informed them they did not need one, they suggested contacting Anna Jaques.
"We just hope our effort will help the hospital get this important vaccine out at this crucial time," Ilsley said, adding that his company wanted to aid front-line workers as much as possible.
Ilsley described the roughly 28-cubic-foot freezer as a "substantial beast" replete with sensors and an alarm to make sure whatever is stored inside remains extremely cold.
"We're really excited to make loan of the freezer," Ilsley said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
