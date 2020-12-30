AMESBURY — The COVID-19 vaccines are already being given to many staff members and residents in Greater Newburyport rehabilitation and skilled nursing facilities.
Drug companies Pfizer and Moderna have developed a COVID-19 vaccine and CVS Pharmacy has been distributing the drugs to local long-term care facilities and rehabilitation centers.
According to Maplewood Center director of nursing Carol Lecesse, that Amesbury facility received its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine thanks to CVS on Tuesday.
"I just got my vaccine," Lecesse said. "It was actually less painful than getting the flu vaccine."
She said the 120-bed rehabilitation and nursing facility received the Pfizer vaccine which was being administered to residents and staff alike.
"No one has had any problems," she said. "CVS is here and they are doing a great job. They monitor us for 15 minutes afterwards and, if you have an allergy to any medication, they monitor you for 30 minutes. So far, no one has had any reaction."
Lecesse also said CVS is expected to return to Maplewood to administer the necessary second doses on Jan. 19.
"This is a positive step," Lecesse said.
According to Port Healthcare Center administrator Kim Grasso, CVS was also expected to vaccinate residents and staff at her 123-bed skilled nursing facility in Newburyport on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
"Everybody is excited about it," Grasso said. "We have had great participation here. We put up a signup sheet and people jumped right on board. Everyone seems to be well-educated and aware of what the vaccine and its benefits are. So there is great excitement here, for sure."
She said that she understands that Port Healthcare would be receiving a mix of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
"They will be handing out cards to each of the participants, letting them know which one it is so that they can receive the second part of the vaccination," Grasso said.
Grasso added that she expected to be one of the first people to receive the vaccination on Wednesday.
"You've got to lead by example," she said. "All of our employees are doing their parts to jump on board."
Each person who receives vaccination at Port Healthcare will be given a card containing their name, the type of vaccination they were given and the date. Each individual who is given a vaccination will also be given a pin or button to let people know, according to Grasso.
"We are very excited that we will be able to provide this to our residents and are keeping them safe," Grasso said. "We have all been through a lot this year and our number one priority is keeping our residents safe and protected."
According to an email from Vero Health Care director of human resources Kendra Vaillancourt, the 130-bed Vero Health & Rehab of Amesbury skilled nursing center is one of eight facilities that has been offering a COVID-19 vaccine to staff and residents since Monday, Dec. 28.
Vaillancourt stated that Vero Health Care has also been working with CVS.
"This partnership hopes to take a stress off of these already hard-pressed locations and reunite seniors with their families," she wrote. "We are really proud that Vero will be able to be able to facilitate the vaccination initiative for our residents and staff."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
