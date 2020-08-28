The latest analysis of COVID-19 tests in the state shows Newburyport, Newbury and Salisbury ranked as “higher” in terms of the relative change in percentage of people testing positive for the virus over the previous week’s report.
The Department of Public Health on Wednesday said Newburyport had reported 122 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the spring, including four positive tests in the past 14 days. Seven Newburyport residents have died from the disease.
Newbury, with 18 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, reported two positive tests in the past 14 days, while Salisbury, with 62 total cases, also reported two new positive tests in the past 14 days.
Amesbury, with 197 cases during the pandemic and about two dozen deaths, reported no positive tests in the previous two weeks and was listed as “lower” in terms of relative change. Georgetown, with total of 72 COVID-19 cases, recorded three new positive tests but also rated “lower” in terms of relative change, according to the DPH.
In its daily data report, the state said Thursday afternoon there were 20 new deaths from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,775 for the state. DPH also said 365 new cases were reported, up from 315 on Wednesday. A total of 117,450 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Massachusetts since the pandemic began, according to the DPH.
In the town-by-town report Wednesday, Groveland has recorded 43 cases of COVID-19 with one new positive test in the previous two weeks. Merrimac has had 36 cases in town and recorded no new positive tests in the 14-day period, according to the DPH. Rowley, with a total of 68 cases, reported two positive tests and West Newbury, with just 16 COVID-19 cases, reported one new positive test in the previous 14 days.
For more from the Department of Public Health, see https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.