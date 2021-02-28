NEWBURYPORT – The city will hold a midday memorial service Monday at 1 p.m. to honor the 33 Newburyport residents who have died from COVID-19 and their survivors.
The City Council unanimously adopted a resolution to declare the first Monday in March as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors' Memorial Day. The resolution was brought to the council by Mayor Donna Holaday, from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and is sponsored by council President Jared Eigerman.
Holaday told The Daily News that five churches are involved in the service and bells will toll 33 times at noon in memory of the residents who died from the virus during the pandemic. The mayor will be joined by the Rev. Sara Singleton of Old South Presbyterian Church, and Father Tim Harrison from the Immaculate Conception Church at 1 p.m. for the short memorial service via Zoom.
The city is asking that flags at all municipal and state buildings in the city be flown at half-staff this day.
To watch: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89799422599?pwd=Y2JiZHRaeWdia0NRcDBpbk90RjdCdz09.
