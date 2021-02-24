NEWBURYPORT – The city will hold a midday memorial service Monday to honor the 32 Newburyport residents who have died from COVID-19 and their survivors.
The City Council unanimously adopted a resolution to declare the first Monday in March as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors' Memorial Day. The resolution was brought to the council by Mayor Donna Holaday, from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and is sponsored by council President Jared Eigerman.
Holaday told The Daily News that five churches are involved in the service and bells will toll 32 times at noon in memory of the 32 people who died from the virus during the pandemic. The mayor will be joined by the Rev. Christopher Ney of Central Congregational and the Rev. Rebecca Bryan of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, at 1 p.m. for the short memorial service via Zoom.
To watch: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89799422599?pwd=Y2JiZHRaeWdia0NRcDBpbk90RjdCdz09.
